By Leila Abboud
| PARIS, June 11
PARIS, June 11 French WiFi specialist Wifirst
has signed a contract with toll roads operator Vinci
to equip rest areas on a major highway in the south of France
with a public broadband internet service.
The contract with Vinci to cover a dozen rest stops along
the A8 autoroute between Aix-en-Provence and Nice could pave the
way to connecting other facilities owned by the company. Vinci
operates nearly 4,400 kilometres of highways in France with some
170 rest stops for drivers.
Wifirst, which is owned by transport and logistics company
Bollore Group, has seen roughly 30 percent revenue
growth in the past two years as it competes directly with much
larger telecoms operators like Orange to build
broadband networks using unlicensed WiFi radio waves.
Large telecom network operators have not generally focused
on WiFi networks as a business opportunity, preferring to invest
in the higher margin business of selling cellphone service plans
to consumers and companies.
That has left an opening for smaller players like Wifirst.
The company, which was founded by entrepreneur Marc Taieb and
was bought by Bollore in 2006, spent about 40 million euros to
build a national WiFi network of 20,000 hotspots. It also
developed an algorithm to optimise the high numbers of
connections and unpredictable traffic seen on such networks.
Wifirst has also signed contracts with hotels groups Accor
and Lucien Barriere Groupe, BNP Paribas,
holiday company Pierre et Vacances, in some cases winning them
over from big network operators.
Many of these companies see offering fast, reliable
broadband, often for free, as a useful perk to keep customers
happy.
Nevertheless, carving out a large, profitable business in
WiFi has proven difficult for others who have tried it such as
U.S.-based iPass and Boingo Wireless.
Spain's Let's Gowex, a start-up that ostensibly signed
public WiFi contracts with cities around the world, filed for
bankruptcy last year after its chief executive was found to have
falsified its accounts.
It remains to be seen how Wifirst will expand the business.
Wifirst's business model is that of a network owner and
operator, meaning it collects revenue under contracts with the
companies that use its 50,000 hotspots in France.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)