June 25 Investment firm Bridgepoint is looking
to float its online sporting goods store Wiggle on the London
Stock Exchange, Britain's Sky News reported on
Wednesday.
Bridgepoint, which was behind the abandoned
flotation of fashion retailer Fat Face, is talking to investment
banks Nomura and Numis Securities for a potential initial public
offering, the British broadcaster quoted sources close to the
situation as saying.
Wiggle, which sells bikes, running and swimming products,
has been owned by Bridgepoint since 2011.
Sky quoted the sources as saying that while a final decision
had not been taken, a recent process to appoint bankers had made
it clear that a flotation was a serious option.
Bridgepoint could not be contacted immediately for comment.
(Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Dan Grebler)