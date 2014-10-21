RPT-UPDATE 2-China's shadow banking rebounds in March, household loans surge despite curbs
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February
STOCKHOLM Oct 21 Wihlborgs
* 9 mths - Rental income 1,388 million Swedish crowns (1,251)
* 9 mths - Income from property management 639 million SEK (561)
* Wihlborgs sees income from property management excluding compensation for early redemption of rental contracts higher than 830 million SEK in 2014 Source text for Eikon: [ID:here ] Further company coverage:
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February
* Other major bondholders expected to greenlight proposal (Adds background, Daewoo sale plan)