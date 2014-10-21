STOCKHOLM Oct 21 Wihlborgs

* 9 mths - Rental income 1,388 million Swedish crowns (1,251)

* 9 mths - Income from property management 639 million SEK (561)

* Wihlborgs sees income from property management excluding compensation for early redemption of rental contracts higher than 830 million SEK in 2014