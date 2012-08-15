QUITO Aug 15 Ecuador said on Wednesday that the
British government had threatened to raid its embassy in London
if Wikileaks founder Julian Assange was not handed over, and
that Quito would make its decision on his asylum request on
Thursday.
"We are not a British colony," Ecuadorean Foreign Minister
Ricardo Patino said in an angry statement.
Former computer hacker Assange, who enraged Washington in
2010 when his WikiLeaks website published secret U.S. diplomatic
cables, is wanted in Sweden to face trial for rape.
Assange has been taking refuge in the Ecuadorean embassy in
London since June 19. The Australian anti-secrecy campaigner
says he fears he could be bundled to the United States where his
life would be at risk.