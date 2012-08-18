* "Ecuador will not kneel," says president
* Regional bodies meet over Assange saga
By Eduardo Garcia
QUITO, Aug 18 Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa
on Saturday cast the Andean country's tensions with Britain over
asylum for WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange as a menace to
Latin America, warning the UK that it should think twice before
trampling on the region's sovereignty.
Incensed by London's threat to break into the Ecuadorean
embassy where the former hacker is taking refuge, Correa's
government has accused Britain of "colonial" bullying and has
formally granted the Australian asylum.
Britain says it will not allow the anti-secrecy campaigner
from Australia to travel to South America because it is obliged
to extradite him to Sweden, where he is wanted for questioning
over rape and sexual assault allegations.
"They're out of touch. Who do they think they're dealing
with? Can't they see that this is a dignified and sovereign
government which will not kneel down before anyone?" Correa said
in his weekly address on Saturday.
"What a mentality, eh? They have not realized that Latin
America is free and sovereign and that we'll not put up with
meddling, colonialism of any kind, at least in this country,
small, but with a big heart."
Correa spoke as Ecuador was hosting a weekend gathering of
foreign ministers from the ALBA group of leftist-led Latin
American nations, and from the Union of South American Nations
(UNASUR).
ALBA, which includes the governments of Hugo Chavez in
Venezuela and Raul Castro in Cuba, issued a strong statement in
Caracas this week.
"We warn the United Kingdom ... about the grave consequences
that carrying out their threats will have in relations with our
countries," it said.
"INVIOLABILITY OF EMBASSIES"
Support for Ecuador appears to be growing in the region.
"Britain ... is wrong. The threat is not only an aggression
to Ecuador, it's against Bolivia, it's against South America,
against the whole of Latin America," Bolivian President Evo
Morales said on Friday.
Ecuadorean state media said other nations including Colombia
and Argentina were backing Correa's position.
On Friday representatives of the hemispheric Organization of
American States (OAS) called for a foreign ministers' meeting
next week over the Assange affair.
Canada and the United States voted against holding the
meeting.
"The central issue is not the right of asylum, it is the
inviolability of embassies," OAS Secretary General Jose Miguel
Insulza said after the vote.
Ecuador, an oil-producing nation of 14.5 million people that
seldom finds itself in the global spotlight, is furious Britain
said it could make use of an obscure measure to break into its
embassy where Assange has been for more than two months.
The Ecuadorean government shares Assange's fears that he
ultimately could be extradited to the United States, which is
angry that his WikiLeaks website has leaked hundreds of
thousands of secret U.S. diplomatic and military cables.
The leftist Correa, who has high popularity levels and is
expected to run for re-election in February 2013, had developed
some rapport with Assange during an online interview the
WikiLeaks founder did with him this year.
Correa's stance has been largely cheered by Ecuadoreans, and
there have been scattered protests at the British embassy.
"The whole world should back Ecuador for giving Assange
asylum and because this country is the first one to promote
freedom of expression," said Mary Valenzuela, a 39-year-old
restaurant owner.
After WikiLeaks released its deluge of diplomatic cables
that laid bare Washington's power-brokering across the globe,
Assange became revered as a freedom-of-speech champion in many
parts of Latin America, where there is strong tradition of
criticizing the United States for meddling.
Leftist nations, and others, have been increasingly turning
to new partners like China and Russia in recent years.
However, Europe and the United States are still important
trade partners with the region, so Ecuador could suffer should
the conflict escalate along commercial lines.
Business leaders and analysts told Reuters this week that
long-time U.S. trade benefits for the Andean country are at risk
due to the Assange saga.