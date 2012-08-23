* Correa says Pinochet case highlights UK double standards
* Says he remains prepared to negotiate over Assange's fate
By Eduardo Garcia
QUITO, Aug 22 Ecuador's President Rafael Correa
said on Wednesday that Britain's failure to extradite former
Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet more than a decade ago means
it has no right to lecture others over the fate of WikiLeaks
founder Julian Assange.
Correa has granted asylum to Assange, who has been holed up
in Ecuador's embassy in London for more than two months seeking
to avoid extradition to Sweden for questioning about rape and
sexual assault allegations.
The South American nation's socialist leader says he shares
the former computer hacker's fears that he could be sent from
Sweden to the United States to face charges over WikiLeak's
publication in 2010 of thousands of secret U.S. cables.
U.S. and European government sources say that the United
States has issued no criminal charges against Assange and that
Washington has launched no attempt to extradite him.
Britain says it is determined to fulfill a legal obligation
to send Assange to Sweden. But Correa said London had made its
own rules in the past -- specifically, by not extraditing
Pinochet, who was charged with multiple human rights violations.
"Pinochet was not extradited for humanitarian reasons, when
there were dozens of Europeans and thousands of Latin Americans
who were murdered, and tens of thousands of people were tortured
during the Pinochet dictatorship," he told reporters in Quito.
Pinochet was arrested by British police at a hospital in
London in 1998 after Spain demanded his extradition for alleged
torture and murder, including of Spanish citizens, during his
1973-1990 rule.
The British government decided in 2000 that the frail
Pinochet was unfit to stand trial and free to fly home. He died
six years later in Santiago, Chile, aged 91.
"If Pinochet was not extradited for humanitarian reasons
then it's clear that they can take the decision not to extradite
Mr. Julian Assange," Correa said.
"WE DON'T BOW TO PRESSURE"
Correa is part of a leftist alliance of Latin American
leaders that includes Venezuela's Hugo Chavez and Bolivia's Evo
Morales. They frequently criticize the U.S. "empire" and have
strengthened ties with China, Russia and Iran.
The Ecuadorean government remains angry at a veiled threat
by Britain to enter its embassy and arrest Assange. On Tuesday
Correa denounced it as "rude, impertinent and unacceptable."
But on Wednesday he repeated that Ecuador was ready to
negotiate over the 41-year-old Australian's fate. Ecuador's
government wants Assange to receive written assurances that he
would not be extradited from Sweden to a third country.
"We have always been open to dialogue and we are still open
to dialogue," the president said.
But he criticized the Swedish government for declining an
offer by Ecuador to make Assange available for questioning
inside the embassy. He also said he doubted the seriousness of
his alleged crimes.
"The alleged sexual offences are not considered crimes in
Latin America, or in 95 percent of the world," Correa said.
The U.S.-trained economist seldom shies away from a fight,
be it with the Roman Catholic Church, international bondholders
or media bosses, whom he says are corrupt and manipulative.
He has won broad support for his position on Assange from
other South American governments, framing the embassy saga as a
struggle between his small country and "imperialist" powers.
"We cannot ignore the fact that some countries have a lot of
weight," Correa said. "But something has changed: Latin America
no longer has patrons. We don't bow to pressure. We will not
accept neo-colonialism, wherever it may come from."