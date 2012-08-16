WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at the Supreme Court in Westminster in London, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning/Files

QUITO Ecuador has granted political asylum to WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange, Foreign Minister Ricardo Patino said on Thursday, a day after the British government threatened to storm the Ecuadorean embassy in London to arrest Assange.

Britain has said it is determined to extradite the former computer hacker, who enraged Washington in 2010 when his WikiLeaks website published secret U.S. diplomatic cables, to Sweden where he has been accused of rape and sexual assault.

"Ecuador has decided to grant political asylum to Julian Assange following the request sent to the President," Patino told a press conference in Quito.

(Reporting by Jose Llangari; Writing by Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Vicki Allen)