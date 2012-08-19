* Assange uses embassy balcony for speech to avoid arrest
* Assange calls on Obama to free suspect Bradley Manning
* British police cover all exits from London Embassy
By Alessandra Prentice and Guy Faulconbridge
LONDON, Aug 19 WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
berated the United States on Sunday from the balcony of the
Ecuadorean Embassy where he has sought refuge from arrest,
demanding President Barack Obama end what he called a witch-hunt
against his whistle-blowing website.
Speaking from within the London mission to avoid being
detained by British police who want to extradite him to Sweden
for questioning over rape allegations, Assange said the United
States was fighting a war against outlets like WikiLeaks.
Comparing himself to Russian punk band Pussy Riot and the
New York Times newspaper as also deserving protection from
oppression, Assange said the United States risked dragging the
world into a dangerous era in which journalists would fall
silent. He did not mention the rape allegations.
"As WikiLeaks stands under threat, so does the freedom of
expression and the health of all of our societies," Assange
said, dressed in a maroon tie and blue shirt, and flanked by the
yellow, blue and red Ecuadorean flag. Dozens of British
policemen lined up on the pavement below.
"I ask President Obama to do the right thing: the United
States must renounce its witch-hunt against WikiLeaks," Assange
said in a 10-minute speech which he ended with two thumbs up to
the world's media.
Ecuador's socialist President Rafael Correa, a self-declared
enemy of "corrupt" media and U.S. "imperialism," granted the
former computer hacker political asylum last week, deepening a
diplomatic standoff with Britain and Sweden.
Foreign ministers from across South America strongly
supported Correa's stance at an emergency meeting in Ecuador on
Sunday, saying countries had a sovereign right to grant asylum.
Ecuador's decision marked the latest twist in a tumultuous
journey for Assange since he incensed the United States and its
allies by using his WikiLeaks website to leak hundreds of
thousands of secret U.S. diplomatic and military cables in 2010,
disclosures that often embarrassed Washington.
Assange, 41, took sanctuary in Ecuador's embassy in June,
jumping bail after exhausting appeals in British courts against
extradition to Sweden, where he is wanted for questioning over
allegations of rape and sexual assault against two women.
He says he fears the authorities in Sweden will eventually
hand him over to the United States where, in his view, he would
face persecution and long-term imprisonment. The United States
says it is not involved in the matter.
'WITCH-HUNT'?
To let Assange avoid arrest by stepping outside the embassy,
a balcony door on an upper floor was removed, leading to his
first public appearance since seeking refuge in the diplomatic
mission.
Despite having to stomach the defiance of Assange scolding
the world's superpower from a balcony in its capital, Britain's
Foreign Office refused to comment.
Speaking behind the condor of the Ecuadorean coat of arms on
the white railing of the balcony, Assange thanked Correa and
Ecuador's Foreign Minister Ricardo Patino, whom he praised for
standing up against oppression.
"The sun came up on a different world and a courageous Latin
American nation took a stand for justice," Assange, whose
cropped hair indicated a recent cut, said from the balcony.
Assange's attempt to escape extradition has caused a
diplomatic tussle between Britain and Ecuador, which accused
London of threatening to raid its embassy and casting the
dispute as an arrogant European power treating a small country
like a colony.
Foreign ministers from the Union of South American Nations
(UNASUR) bloc met in Ecuador's coastal city of Guayaquil and
backed Correa's government, saying diplomatic missions must be
protected and condemning Britain's "threat to use force."
Speaking in Guayaquil -- which also hosted a meeting on
Saturday of ministers from the ALBA group of leftist-led Latin
American nations, which includes Venezuela and Cuba -- Ecuador's
Patino said the government was considering asking the
International Court of Justice in The Hague to adjudicate.
Patino said Ecuador had a duty to protect Assange, but he
indicated that there was still room for discussion.
"If talks with Britain, Sweden, or the United States could
lead to a clear written statement guaranteeing Mr Assange's life
and safety, it would be possible for him to go to Sweden to face
trial," Patino told reporters after the UNASUR meeting.
'FIGHTING SPIRIT'
Speaking in London, Assange praised a dozen Latin American
nations which he said had rallied against Britain, and he said
the United States was at a turning point that could drag the
rest of the world into an oppressive new era.
He said U.S. Army intelligence analyst Bradley Manning,
accused of the largest leak of classified documents in U.S.
history to WikiLeaks, was a hero who should be released by the
United States. Manning faces life in prison if convicted.
"If Bradley Manning did as he is accused, he is a hero and
an example to all of us and one of the world's foremost
political prisoners," said Assange. "Manning must be released."
More than 50 of Assange's supporters, many of whom have
slept on cardboard sheets outside the embassy since Wednesday,
decorated barriers with messages of support and placards reading
"asylum - end the witch-hunt."
"They are not treating him fairly," said Chantal, 28, a
French pro-WikiLeaks blogger who had traveled overnight with a
friend from near Paris in the hope of seeing Assange speak.
"Britain has shown it doesn't respect human rights --
political asylum is a right which should be respected by all
countries," she said. She refused to give her surname.
There was also a large crowd of curious passersby and
bemused shoppers with bags from the upmarket Harrods store
nearby watching the proceedings from across the street.
"Julian Assange is in fighting spirit," Baltasar Garzon, a
Spanish jurist and prominent human rights investigator who heads
Assange's legal team, said outside the embassy.
"He is thankful to the people of Ecuador and to President
Correa for granting him asylum," Garzon said.