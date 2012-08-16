Aug 16 Ecuador on Thursday granted political
asylum to WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange.
Here is a timeline of the most important events surrounding the
case and WikiLeaks.
June 7, 2010 - The U.S. military says Army Specialist
Bradley Manning, who was deployed to Baghdad, has been arrested
in connection with the release of a classified video showing a
2007 U.S. helicopter attack that killed a dozen people in the
Iraqi capital. Accused of leaking government files to the
anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks and of aiding the enemy -
identified as al Qaeda - Manning faces a court-martial in
September 2012.
July 25 - More than 91,000 documents, most of them secret
U.S. military reports about the war in Afghanistan, are released
by WikiLeaks.org. In October, WikiLeaks releases another 400,000
classified military files chronicling the war in Iraq from 2004
to 2009, the largest leak of its kind in U.S. military history.
Nov. 18 - A Swedish court orders Assange's detention due to
an investigation by a Swedish prosecutor into allegations
against him of rape, sexual molestation and unlawful coercion.
Nov. 28 - WikiLeaks releases thousands of U.S. diplomatic
cables that include candid views of foreign leaders and blunt
assessments of security threats.
Dec. 7 - Assange is arrested by British police on a European
warrant issued by Sweden and held in jail after a judge refuses
to grant bail. Bail, set at 200,000 pounds, is eventually
granted on Dec. 16.
Aug. 25, 2011 - WikiLeaks releases thousands of previously
unpublished U.S. diplomatic cables from its cache of more than
250,000 State Department reports.
Oct. 24 - Assange says WikiLeaks will have to stop
publishing secret cables and devote itself to fund-raising.
Nov. 2 - Britain's High Court rules Assange should be
extradited to Sweden. A month later, Assange is given permission
to appeal. However, the court backs Assange's extradition to
Sweden in May 2012 over alleged sex crimes. Assange appeals in
June, but it is rejected.
June 19 - Assange takes refuge in Ecuador's embassy in
London and asks for political asylum to avoid extradition to
Sweden. Police say the next day he faces arrest for breaking the
conditions of his bail.
Aug. 16 - Ecuador grants Assange political asylum.