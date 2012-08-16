QUITO Aug 16 Ecuador has granted political
asylum to WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange, Foreign Minister
Ricardo Patino said on Thursday, a day after the British
government threatened to storm the Ecuadorean embassy in London
to arrest Assange.
Britain has said it is determined to extradite the former
computer hacker, who enraged Washington in 2010 when his
WikiLeaks website published secret U.S. diplomatic cables, to
Sweden where he has been accused of rape and sexual assault.
"Ecuador has decided to grant political asylum to Julian
Assange following the request sent to the President," Patino
told a press conference in Quito.