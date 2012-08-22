* U.S. investigating but has not issued indictment
* Obama officials divided over wisdom of charging Assange
* Assange claims a diversion from real issue-US spokeswoman
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, Aug 22 Despite claims by Julian
Assange that Washington is plotting to extradite and execute
him, U.S. and European government sources say the United States
has issued no criminal charges against the WikiLeaks founder and
has launched no attempt to extradite him.
Moreover, Obama administration officials remain divided over
the wisdom of prosecuting Assange, the sources said, and the
likelihood of U.S. criminal charges against him is probably
receding rather than growing.
The Obama administration has said Assange's immediate fate
is in the hands of Britain, Sweden and Ecuador.
Earlier this year, British authorities obtained a court
order authorizing them to extradite Assange to Sweden for
questioning in a sexual molestation case.
Assange took refuge in Ecuador's London embassy a few days
before his extradition was due to occur and Ecuador last week
offered him permanent asylum. British authorities have indicated
Assange will be arrested if he leaves the embassy.
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said on
Monday that Assange was making "wild assertions about us, when,
in fact, his issue with the government of the United Kingdom has
to do with whether he's going to go ... face justice in Sweden
for something that has nothing to do with WikiLeaks."
"So he is clearly trying to deflect attention away from the
real issue," Nuland said.
Nuland's predecessor, P.J. Crowley, said that by taking
refuge in Ecuador's embassy and demanding that the United States
"renounce its witch-hunt" against WikiLeaks, Assange made it
more difficult for Washington to abandon what officials
acknowledge is a continuing U.S. probe of Assange and WikiLeaks.
Crowley said that Assange, in a speech on Saturday from an
embassy balcony, had "challenged the president" to close down
the investigation. But Assange's demand made it politically more
difficult for President Barack Obama to do that, particularly
during a presidential election season, he said.
Assange has "painted himself into a corner and he's going to
stay there for some time," said Crowley, who resigned after
criticizing the government's treatment of alleged WikiLeaks
source Bradley Manning.
U.S. INVESTIGATION
Some U.S. officials initially were keen to bring criminal
charges against Assange.
For about 18 months, a federal grand jury in Alexandria,
Virginia, has investigated alleged contacts between WikiLeaks
operatives, including Assange, and Manning, a U.S. Army private
who faces court martial for unauthorized disclosure of thousands
of U.S. government documents.
During preliminary hearings, prosecutors in the Manning case
alluded to evidence purporting to link Manning to Assange. Legal
experts said this showed prosecutors were trying to build a
conspiracy case against Assange.
Based on emails hacked from a Texas consulting firm, Assange
claimed that U.S. authorities issued a secret indictment against
him which could result in him being imprisoned at Guantanamo
Bay, Cuba or executed.
But authoritative U.S. and European sources disputed this
claim, saying no U.S. charges have been filed.
Some U.S. officials have long opposed charging Assange.
One argument is that he is afforded as much protection by
the U.S. Constitution's guarantee of press freedom as any
mainstream journalist. Another is that filing charges would play
into the hands of Assange and his followers, who have been
trying to portray him as a free speech and anti-American martyr.
WikiLeaks has been crippled for nearly two years as a result
of disputes between Assange and some of his collaborators. It
has published no new official U.S. secrets since early 2011.
Instead, it has tried to stay in the public spotlight by
re-publishing materials acquired by other groups, such as the
computer hacking network Anonymous.
In light of WikiLeaks' waning influence and Assange's
behavior, some U.S. and European officials believe that U.S.
charges would backfire by rescuing them from irrelevance.
EMBASSY STANDOFF
British officials learned that making even vague threats
against Assange can energize him and his followers.
During negotiations with Ecuador after Assange took refuge
in its embassy, UK authorities privately pointed out to
Ecuadorean officials that an obscure British law gave them
authority, in extreme circumstances, to strip a foreign embassy
of its diplomatic status and enter the premises.
While British officials intended for the diplomatic exchange
to remain private and sources said it was not meant as a threat,
Ecuador made it public and accused Britain of planning to storm
its embassy.
British authorities have said they are determined to carry
out the court order to extradite Assange to Sweden, where he
faces questioning in a criminal investigation which includes a
rape allegation. Assange has denied the charges and suggested
they are part of a U.S. plot.
Cecilia Riddseleus, a senior official of Sweden's Justice
Ministry, said Sweden had received no extradition request from
U.S. authorities, though she added, "it could come at any point"
if U.S. authorities decided to go ahead.
If Sweden took custody of Assange from Britain and then
received a U.S. extradition request, Stockholm would have to go
back to Britain to seek its permission before acting, she said.
Swedish law, she said, forbids extradition in cases where
the accused might face execution or where the alleged crimes
could be deemed "political."