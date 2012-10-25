* WikiLeaks releases new batch of U.S. documents
* Group says files detail interrogation techniques
LONDON Oct 25 The WikiLeaks website began
publishing on Thursday what it said were more than 100 U.S.
Defense Department files detailing military detention policies
in camps in Iraq and at Guantanamo Bay in the years after the
Sept. 11 attacks on U.S. targets.
In a statement, WikiLeaks criticised regulations it said had
led to abuse and impunity and urged human rights activists to
use the documents, to be released over the next month, to
research what it called "policies of unaccountability".
The statement quoted WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange as
saying: "The 'Detainee Policies' show the anatomy of the beast
that is post-9/11 detention, the carving out of a dark space
where law and rights do not apply, where persons can be detained
without a trace at the convenience of the U.S. Department of
Defense."
"It shows the excesses of the early days of war against an
unknown 'enemy' and how these policies matured and evolved," it
said, and led to "the permanent state of exception that the
United States now finds itself in, a decade later."
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Embassy in London said it had no
immediate comment.
In January, U.N. human rights chief Navi Pillay said the
United States was still flouting international law at Guantanamo
Bay by arbitrarily and indefinitely detaining individuals.
Almost 3,000 people were killed in 2001 when militants from
Osama bin Laden's al Qaeda flew hijacked airliners into the
World Trade Center towers in New York, the Pentagon and a field
in Pennsylvania.
Then President George W. Bush set up a detention camp at a
U.S. naval base at Guantanamo in Cuba after U.S.-led forces
invaded Afghanistan to expel al Qaeda following the Sept. 11
raids. Of the 779 men held there, 167 remained as of
mid-September 2012.
INTERROGATION
WikiLeaks said a number of documents it was releasing
related to interrogation of detainees, and these showed direct
physical violence was prohibited.
But it added the documents showed "a formal policy of
terrorising detainees during interrogations, combined with a
policy of destroying interrogation recordings, has led to abuse
and impunity".
A number of what can only be described as "policies of
unaccountability" would also be released, it said.
One such document was a 2005 document "Policy on Assigning
Detainee Internment Serial Numbers", it said.
"This document is concerned with discreetly 'disappearing'
detainees into the custody of other U.S. government agencies
while keeping their names out of U.S. military central records -
by systematically holding off from assigning a prisoner record
number," the WikiLeaks statement said.
WikiLeaks did not elaborate. But human rights activists say
that after the Sept. 11 attacks, the Central Intelligence Agency
(CIA) used "black sites" in friendly countries to interrogate
and sometimes torture suspected militants beyond the reach of
normal legal protections.
"LOVE" AND "FEAR"
While Bush acknowledged the existence of a CIA programme for
detaining and questioning militants outside of the United States
in speech in September 2006, the government has never publicly
confirmed the location of the sites.
Some of the policies applied to other countries' personnel,
Wikileaks said, citing what it said was a 13-page interrogation
policy document from 2005 for U.S.-led multinational forces in
Iraq.
It said the document detailed techniques such as the
"Emotional Love Approach: Playing on the love a detained person
has for family, homeland or comrades". In contrast, in the "Fear
Up (Harsh)" approach, it said "the interrogator behaves in an
overpowering manner with a loud and threatening voice in order
to convince the source he does indeed have something to fear;
that he has no option but to co-operate".
The documents released on Thursday date from 2001 to 2004.
Assange, whose website previously angered the United States
by releasing thousands of U.S. diplomatic cables, has been holed
up inside Ecuador's embassy in central London since June to
avoid extradition to Sweden to face rape and sexual assault
allegations. He denies wrongdoing.
