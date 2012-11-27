* Assange gives press conference from Ecuadorean embassy
LONDON/BRUSSELS, Nov 27 WikiLeaks founder Julian
Assange accused "hard-right" U.S. politicians on Tuesday of
pressing European credit card firms to block more than $50
million of donations to the website that published thousands of
secret U.S. diplomatic cables.
Assange, speaking to reporters at the Ecuadorean embassy in
London where he took refuge in June to avoid extradition to
Sweden, said the credit card companies' action had forced
WikiLeaks to reduce the volume of documents it posted online.
Assange lamented a preliminary ruling by the European
Commission on Tuesday that it was unlikely Visa Europe,
MasterCard Europe and American Express Co had
violated EU anti-trust rules with their blocks on processing
WikiLeaks donations.
Assange said MasterCard had acknowledged in filings with the
European Commission it had spoken to the staffs of Joseph
Lieberman, an independent U.S. senator who chairs the Senate
Homeland Security Committee, and Republican Representative Peter
King, who chairs the House Homeland Security Committee.
This was evidence, Assange said, that "hard-right U.S.
politicians were directly behind the extrajudicial banking
blockade against WikiLeaks".
He said the action had blocked 95 percent of WikiLeaks'
donations from Europe and cost it at least $50 million.
Lieberman and King were not immediately reachable for
comment.
"DIFFICULT" STAY
Assange jumped bail in June after exhausting appeals in
British courts against extradition to Sweden, where he is wanted
for questioning over allegations of rape and sexual assault
against two women.
Speaking in the embassy's gilt-corniced conference room,
Assange said his stay there had been "difficult in many ways"
but he had been able to continue his work.
Any resolution of the standoff would be "a matter of
diplomacy", he told the press conference.
Assange, 41, showed no outward sign of the health problems
that Ecuadorean officials say have plagued him.
He refused to comment on his health or how long he expects
to stay in the embassy, declaring those subjects "off-topic".
Wearing a dark suit and white shirt with embroidery around
the collar, Assange showed a video montage of U.S. politicians
and commentators decrying him as a "high-tech terrorist" and
"criminal".
DataCell, a company that collected donations for WikiLeaks,
complained to the European Commission after Visa Europe,
MasterCard Europe and American Express stopped processing
donations for WikiLeaks in December 2010. Their decisions
followed criticism by the United States of WikiLeaks' release of
thousands of sensitive U.S. diplomatic cables.
"On the basis of the information available, the Commission
considers that the complaint does not merit further
investigation because it is unlikely that any infringement of EU
competition rules could be established," said a spokesman for
the Commission, the EU's executive.
The Commission would look at new information from DataCell
before taking a final decision, he added.
