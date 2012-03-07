LONDON, March 7 Wikipedia has no intention
of becoming a political campaigning organisation after playing a
key role in stopping proposed U.S. anti-piracy legislation in
its tracks with a 24-hour blackout in January, founder Jimmy
Wales said on Wednesday.
Web companies and consumers, worried that the proposed
legislation would undermine Internet freedoms, won a battle to
postpone the proposed bills indefinitely after staging an
unprecedented online protest.
Wales said he believed that the current business models of
media companies, which depend on the strict enforcement of
rights sold by territory, would break down.
But he did not foresee the online encyclopedia - which is
written and edited by volunteers and has an estimated 365
million readers worldwide - getting involved in further
political campaigns.
"We really don't want to become a political lobbying force
of any kind and we are hopeful that we won't ever have to do
this again," Wales told a Financial Times digital media
conference in London.
"Because we have this very strong view of neutrality... we
really are not going to get involved in political activism
generally. It just wouldn't be the right thing for us today."
The stopping of the anti-piracy bills, SOPA and PIPA, was
lauded as a triumph of people power as well as of Silicon
Valley, as tens of thousands added "Stop SOPA" banners to their
Twitter and Facebook profile pages and signed online petitions.
"We are now in an era where the general public has a voice
in a way they never had before," said Wales.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan Editing by Maria Golovnina)