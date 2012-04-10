TORONTO, April 10 The U.S. Patent and Trademark
Office has confirmed the validity of WiLAN Inc's patent
for V-chip technology, which enables objectionable television
content to be blocked, the Canadian company said on Tuesday.
WiLAN said the patent office, in addition to validating its
existing claims in patent number 5,828,402, also allowed the
addition of 30 more claims.
"This ruling confirms the validity of our fundamental 402 or
V-Chip Patent, and enables our licensing activity to continue
with the unlicensed portion of the market, which is
significant," WiLAN's Chief Executive Jim Skippen said in a
statement.
A U.S. judge last month dismissed a lawsuit in which WiLAN
accused LG Electronics Inc of infringing the patent.
WiLAN, which is based in Ottawa and specializes in patent
licensing and enforcement, said its V-chip technology was
invented in 1991 by Tim Collings, then a professor at Simon
Fraser University in British Columbia, to allow users of TV
receivers to filter out programs.
All televisions with picture screens 13 inches (33 cm) or
larger and manufactured for the U.S. market have since 2000 been
required to carry the technology.