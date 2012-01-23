MOVES-LaSalle Investment names Brad Gries head of U.S. acquisitions
June 12 Real estate investment manager LaSalle Investment Management appointed Brad Gries as head of U.S. acquisitions, effective Aug. 18.
Jan 23 Patent licensing company Wi-Lan said it has sued Research In Motion for infringing on its patents.
The company said it filed a suit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida against the BlackBerry maker.
Wi-LAN, which has licensed its intellectual property to over 255 companies worldwide, alleged RIM infringed its U.S. Patent No. 5,515,369 and U.S. Patent No. 6,232,969.
June 12 The stealthy F-35 fighter jets made by Lockheed Martin Corp were grounded until further notice at a U.S. Air Force base in Arizona because of irregularities in pilots' oxygen supplies, an Air Force spokesman said on Monday.