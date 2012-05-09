Brexit forever? How May's failed election gamble changes Brexit
LONDON, June 9 British Prime Minister Theresa May's failed gamble on a snap election throws Brexit - and the formal Brexit talks - into unchartered waters.
* Q1 loss/shr $0.12 vs EPS $0.17 year ago
* Revenue down 6 pct at $24.7 mln
* Forecasts 28 percent lower Q2 revenue
* Toronto-listed shares fall 5 percent
May 9 Technology licensing company Wi-Lan Inc reported a quarterly loss, hurt by a financing-related charge, and forecast a sharp fall in second-quarter revenue, sending its shares down as much as 5 percent in early trade.
Wi-Lan, which develops and licenses intellectual property for products in the communications and consumer electronics markets, expects second-quarter revenue of at least $19.7 million, 28 percent lower than last year.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $24.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Wi-Lan, whose peers include InterDigital Inc, Rambus Inc and Tessera Inc, also forecast second-quarter adjusted earnings of $6.6 million to $9.1 million.
First-quarter net loss was $14.4 million, or 12 cents per share, compared with a profit of $19.8 million, or 17 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 6 percent to $24.7 million.
Shares of the company touched a two-month low of C$4.89 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Wi-Lan's U.S.-listed shares dropped 6 percent.
LONDON, June 9 British Prime Minister Theresa May's failed gamble on a snap election throws Brexit - and the formal Brexit talks - into unchartered waters.
LONDON, June 9 The leader of the anti-EU United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Paul Nuttall said on Friday he would resign after the party failed to win any lawmakers in the British parliament and saw its vote share fall dramatically.