* Trial scheduled for April 8, 2013
* Shares up 3.6 percent
May 17 Canadian patent licensing company Wi-Lan
Inc said a U.S. judge had allowed its patent suit to
proceed against eight companies, including units of
Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson , HTC Corp
and Sony Corp.
The U.S. District Court for Eastern Texas rejected all
arguments made in support of the defendants' motion for a
partial summary judgment, Wi-Lan said in a statement.
In a partial summary judgment, a party to a suit asks the
court to dismiss a case without a full trial.
Wi-Lan said the judge in his opinion had adopted
interpretations it believed were favorable to its lawsuit.
"This ... could lead to early settlements in advance of the
trial scheduled for April 8, 2013," Canaccord Genuity analyst
Eyal Ofir said in a note to clients.
The potential value of settlements in this case could be in
the range of $150-$200 million over a five- to six-year
licensing term, Ofir said.
Shares of Ottawa-based Wi-Lan, which has a market value of
about C$580 million ($570.7 million), were up 3.6 percent at
C$4.87 in afternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on
Thursday.