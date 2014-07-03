July 3 Archer Daniels Midland Co is
close to buying natural food ingredients maker Wild Flavors
GmbH, backed by buyout group KKR & Co, for about 2.5
billion euros ($3.4 billion), Bloomberg reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
The U.S. agribusiness company outbid Japanese rival
Ajinomoto Co Inc for Wild Flavors, the people told
Bloomberg, asking not to be named as the matter isn't public. (bloom.bg/1j0raTY)
While a deal may be announced in the coming days, a final
decision hasn't been made, Bloomberg reported.
ADM told Reuters on Thursday that it did not comment on
speculation. Wild Flavors could not be immediately reached for
comment.
Reuters reported in May that ADM was among the bidders for
Wild Flavors in a transaction valued at 1.5 billion euros.
Wild Flavors is the world's sixth-biggest flavor provider.
Hans-Peter Wild, son of founder Rudolf Wild, owns 65 percent
of Wild Flavors, while KKR owns 35 percent.
The company, headquartered in Zug in Switzerland, was
founded in Heidelberg in Germany in 1931 as a producer of
ingredients for non-alcoholic beverages.
About 20 years later, Wild Flavors started selling Libella,
Germany's first carbonated juice drink based only on natural
ingredients.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore;
Editing by Kirti Pandey)