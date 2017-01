July 7 Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) said it is buying food flavors and specialty ingredients company Wild Flavors for 2.2 billion euros ($3 billion) in cash and will assume about 0.1 billion euros of net debt.

ADM said it will establish a new business unit called Wild Flavors and Specialty Ingredients and expects the deal to complete by the end of the year. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by David Holmes)