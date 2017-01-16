(adds code, no change to text)
CAPE TOWN Jan 16 A South African tour guide
working at a crocodile farm in the Western Cape province near
Cape Town has been mauled to death by the beasts, police said on
Monday.
An inquest has been opened after the body of the 54-year-old
man was discovered in one of the ponds at Le Bonheur crocodile
farm in Paarl over the weekend, police said in a statement.
Le Bonheur, which provides interactive tours for visitors,
says it keeps more than 1,000 crocodiles at the farm. They are
generally farmed for meat and leather products.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf, Editing by Ed Stoddard and Angus
MacSwan)