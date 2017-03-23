A Lemur catta cub, which was born on March 18, 2017, is seen with its mother in this handout photograph dated March 20, 2017, released on March 22, 2017, at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria. Schoenbrunn Zoo/Norbert Potensky/Handout via REUTERS

Lemur catta twin cubs, which were born on March 18, 2017, are seen with their mother in this handout photograph dated March 21, 2017, released on March 22, 2017, at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria. Schoenbrunn Zoo/Norbert Potensky/Handout via REUTERS

VIENNA Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo has welcomed two new additions to its enclosures - twin baby ring-tailed lemurs.

The park said in a statement on Wednesday the babies were born on Saturday and will be suckled for about six months, with other females helping their mother care for them.

Lemurs, originally from Madagascar, are "sociable animals", the zoo said, and the ring-tailed variety is easily identifiable by its long black-and-white striped tail.

In the hit animated film "Madagascar", the lemurs were known for throwing thumping dance parties.

"Every year in spring, the lemurs are among the first species to produce offspring," zoo director Dagmar Schratter said. "Further females are pregnant so there will soon be plenty going on in the lemur enclosure."

The mother carries the babies on her belly during their first few days, after which they move onto her back, the zoo said. Their population in the wild has shrunk by a quarter in the last 25 years mainly due to deforestation, it added.

