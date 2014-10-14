Oct 14 Wilex AG :
* Says ITS subsidiary Heidelberg Pharma extends research
collaboration with Roche
* Says Heidelberg Pharma and Roche extended existing 2013
licence agreement to apply antibody drug conjugate technology
for further development of Roche antibodies
* Says Heidelberg Pharma will receive an upfront payment and
further regular payments for granting access to its technology
and providing research services to Roche
* Says Roche has opportunity to exercise options for
licences to develop and market selected ATACs
* Says exclusive rights to one additional undisclosed tumour
target will be granted to Roche
* Says for this target Heidelberg Pharma could potentially
receive up to 52 million euros in upfront and milestone payments
for successful clinical development and regulatory approval plus
royalties
