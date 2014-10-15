UPDATE 7-U.S. Congress passes short-term bill to avert government shutdown
* Negotiators discuss possible compromise on defense spending (Adds Trump signing bill, paragraph 2)
Oct 15 Wilex AG :
* Says guidance for 2014 is adjusted
* Says in first nine months of 2014, it has generated sales revenue and income totalling 6.1 million euros, down 46 pct on previous year (11.4 million euros)
* Says net loss for first nine months was 1.8 million euros, lower than in same period previous year (4.0 million euros)
* Sees FY sales revenue and other income of 6.0 - 7.5 million euros; previous guidance was: 3.0 - 4.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Negotiators discuss possible compromise on defense spending (Adds Trump signing bill, paragraph 2)
SAO PAULO, April 28 Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA reported on Friday a net profit of 183.5 million reais ($57.8 million), 81 percent below its earnings a year earlier when proceedings from some divestitures had boosted profits.