BRIEF-Solasia Pharma to raise 496.2 mln yen in shares private placement
* Says the co to issue new shares via private placement and raise 496.2 million yen, with subscription date on April 24 and payment date on April 25
June 30 Wilex AG : * Says Wilex and Redhill Biopharma enter into an exclusive license agreement
for oncology drug candidate Mesupron * Redhill acquired exclusive development and commercialization rights to
Mesupron outside China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macao for all indications
* Says to buy Upsher-Smith Laboratories for $1.05 billion