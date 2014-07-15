July 15 Wilex AG : * Says in H1 2014 Wilex Group generated sales revenue and income totalling EUR

1.7 million, down 78% on previous year (EUR 7.6 million) * Says H1 net loss for the period was EUR 4.4 million (previous year: EUR 3.5

million) and is attributable to lower sales revenue and income * Says H1 earnings per share fell by 27% to EUR -0.14 (previous year: EUR

-0.11) * Says there is no change to guidance for current FY 2014, issued on 31 March

