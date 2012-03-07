March 7 Publisher John Wiley & Sons Inc
hired an investment bank to help sell its Frommer's
travel publications, CliffsNotes study aids and Webster's New
World dictionaries so it can focus on other publications such as
its "For Dummies" series of books.
The more than 200-year-old company said on Wednesday it had
retained Allen & Company LLC to explore the sale of its assets
in travel, culinary, general interest, nautical, pets and
crafts. The assets for sale had total revenue of $85 million for
the year ended April 30, 2011.
The company said on Wednesday it will focus its business
around its "For Dummies" brand as well as publications in
business, finance, accounting, leadership, technology,
architecture, psychology and education.
Wiley's website says it has sold more than 200 million
copies of some 1,600 titles in its "For Dummies" series. Topics
range from foreign languages and computers to self-help, travel
and parenting.