BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital files for IPO of up to $125 mln
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
(Adds CEO, CFO comments from investor call)
Aug 5 Car shipper and logistic firm Wilh Wilhelmsen ASA says:
* Said on Thursday, Q2 total revenue $905 million (Reuters poll $914 million)
* Q2 EBITDA $455 million (Reuters poll $447 million)
* Expects volume growth to remain weak over the next period
* CEO Jan Eyvin Wang tells investor call the firm does not see major disruptions on volumes because of Brexit
* However, "what we are don't happy with is the side effects and more protectionism. I think other countries would go to elections by this protectionism word and that is not good for shipping"
* Says impact is not "dramatic" but it could soften volumes and not provide the stable growth as the firm had hoped for
* WWASA did not pay dividend in the second quarter and is not planning to pay dividends in the second half of the year, said CFO Benedicte B. Agerup
* Agerup says this decision is related to the demerger of Treasures in the second quarter, which was listed and handed out to WWASA shareholders
* WWASA has a non-recurring gain of USD 375 million in the second quarter due to this
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord)
