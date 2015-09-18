BRIEF-Kunming Longjin Pharmaceutical to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
COPENHAGEN, Sept 18 Danish hearing aid maker William Demant Holding said on Friday that France's competition authority has approved its acquisition of French hearing aid retailer Audika Groupe.
William Demant said in February it had opened talks to buy Audika in a deal that would value the company at 168 million euros ($192 million).
($1 = 0.8740 euros) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Jason Neely)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares of record on May 11, for FY 2016