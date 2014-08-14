COPENHAGEN Aug 14 The world's second-largest
hearing aid maker, Denmark's William Demant Holding,
reported a fall in first-half operating profit, capped by
currency headwinds, but kept its full-year outlook for earnings
per share unchanged.
First half operating profit fell 4 percent to 834 million
Danish crowns($149 million) compared to the same period a year
ago, below an average 922 million crowns estimate in a Reuters
poll..
The group reiterated its previous guidance for 2014 of a
rise in earnings per share of between 5 and 10 percent.
It said a share buy-back programme of between 2.5 and 3.0
billion crowns is to be executed from 2014 to 2016.
(1 US dollar = 5.5820 Danish crown)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)