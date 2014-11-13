(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)

COPENHAGEN Nov 13 William Demant, the world's second-biggest hearing aids maker, cut its 2014 outlook for earnings per share growth to between 2 to 7 percent from previous guidance of between 5 and 10 percent after its third-quarter trading update on Thursday.

Chief Executive Niels Jacobsen made the following comments to Reuters:

ABOUT LOSS ON A CUSTOMER LOAN:

"It is quite normal in the hearing aid industry that hearing aid makers provide retailers with loans to expand their businesses.

"What is unusual in this case is that it is an optician chain who tried to set up shop-in-shop retail business with hearing aids. We had, as always collateral in the business, but this optician chain went bankrupt.

"When that happened to independently run business we normally take over and continue the business."

ABOUT PRICE PRESSURE:

"When they (Sonova) signed an agreement with Costco the independent hearing aid retailers get angry and they looked for other suppliers but a supplier who is about to lose a customer would rather keep their clients at a low price than lose the customer. That is what put pressure on the prices.

"Bernofon (a William Demant subsidiary) has historically delivered to Costco but we were double-hit because Bernofon lost its footing there.

"Our options are still to gain market share but we can see we get lower prices for our products than a year or two ago. We must compensate that with higher market share."

ABOUT FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE:

"We have not given up trying to deliver in terms of our original guidance.

"What we are doing is to consolidate the many acquisitions (between 70 and 80) we made in 2011 to 2013 and create an infrastructure that combines administrative functions."

