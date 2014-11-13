COPENHAGEN Nov 13 The world's second-biggest hearing aid maker, William Demant, cut its full-year forecast for earnings per share (EPS) on Thursday.

The Danish company did not disclose any third-quarter numbers in its trading update, but reduced its guidance for 2014 EPS growth to between 2 and 7 percent from previous guidance of 5 to 10 percent.

"The turbulent U.S. hearing aid market has resulted in lower selling prices of Oticon (hearing aid unit) products in the U.S.," it said in the statement. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Jason Neely)