BRIEF-Egypt's Sabaa International Co for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Q1 profit rises
May 9 Sabaa International Company for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries:
COPENHAGEN Feb 26 Danish hearing aid maker William Demant Holding reported a stronger than expected full-year operating profit, and said it expected operating profit between 1.7 billion and 2.0 billion Danish crowns ($259-304 million) in 2015.
Operating profit for 2014 rose 1 percent to 1.76 billion crowns, above an average 1.67 billion crowns estimate in a Reuters poll..
($1 = 6.5742 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)
May 9 Sabaa International Company for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries:
FRANKFURT, May 9 Siemens executive Michael Sen will take responsibility for the company's wind-power joint venture with Spain's Gamesa on Siemens' managing board, the German industrial group said on Tuesday.