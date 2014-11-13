(Adds CEO comments, background)

By Ole Mikkelsen

COPENHAGEN Nov 13 William Demant, the world's second-largest hearing aid maker, cut its full-year earnings forecast on Thursday after its products were displaced by rival offerings at one of the biggest U.S. retailers, sending its shares down more than 9 percent.

Demant said a deal by global leader Sonova to sell its Phonak-branded devices at hearing aid retail centres run by Costco Wholesale Corp had been won at the expense of its own Bernofon range.

The Danish company did not give any third-quarter numbers in its trading update but reduced its guidance for 2014 earning per share growth to between 2 and 7 percent, from 5 to 10 percent.

It shares were down 9.1 percent at 418.1 Danish crowns by 1057 GMT, pulling down compatriot GN Store Nord by more than 4 percent amid concerns of increased price competition across the sector.

Demant Chief Executive Niels Jacobsen said Sonova's deal had upset many independent hearing aid retailers, forcing Sonova to cut prices to them as well.

"That is what put pressure on the prices," Jacobsen told Reuters. "Our options are still to gain market share, but we can see we get lower prices for our products than a year or two ago."

Costco's significance is shown its increasing market share in hearing aids. Analysts at Bernstein Research estimate Costco stores acccount for 10 percent of all devices sold in the U.S. private market.

In the third quarter, Demant's growth in sales of units globally was estimated to have exceeded its assumption of a 2 to 4 percent growth in the market overall, the company said.

"Its core business ... is under pressure by competitors like GN Store Nord and Sonova," said analyst Michael Jorgensen at brokerage Alm. Brand Markets, who has a "buy" rating on the stock. "William Demant just cannot execute at the same level due to price pressure, especially in the United States."

Demant also said it had calculated one-off losses due to "inaccuracies" on its balance sheet related to the acquisition of some 70 to 80 entities in the United States between 2011 and 2013.

"Combined with an expected loss on a customer loan in the United States, this leads to a total one-off adjustment of our EBIT in 2014 of around 100 million Danish crowns," it said.

$1 = 5.9739 Danish crown)