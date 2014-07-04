LONDON, July 4 Bookmaker William Hill has appointed its operations director James Henderson as chief executive, the company said on Friday.

Henderson will replace retiring chief executive Ralph Topping on Aug. 1 and will receive a base salary of 550,000 pounds ($935,900) per year.

He will take over leadership of the 80-year old company at a time when the government has increased taxes on the gambling sector, forcing the bookmaker to close more than 100 betting shops in Britain.

"Whilst we face challenges as an industry, there are also plenty of opportunities to keep strengthening William Hill by further diversifying our revenues," Henderson said in a statement.

