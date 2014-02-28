LONDON Feb 28 William Hill Chief Executive Ralph Topping said on Friday he would stay on until the end of next year as previously announced, dismissing a report that he could leave earlier.

"I'm here until the end of 2015," said Topping, who has headed the company for six years and has overseen international and online expansion at Britain's largest bookmaker.

The company estimated that a new British tax regime for online gambling would cost it between 60 and 70 million pounds ($100-117 million) per year after it comes into effect in December.