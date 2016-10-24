(Adds details, background, shares)
Oct 24 British bookmaker William Hill Plc
, which last week pulled the plug on merger talks with
Canadian online gambling company Amaya Inc, said its
chairman Gareth Davis would not step down.
"There are no plans for Gareth to step down. He is leading
the CEO search process, which is well advanced, and is working
with Philip Bowcock to deliver the key priorities for the
business," a company spokesman told Reuters in an email.
The Times had reported on Sunday that the bookmaker would
begin searching for a new chairman next year after current chair
Davis came under attack from the company's investor over failed
merger talks with the Canadian company. (goo.gl/DKlZi5)
Betting companies are facing tighter regulation and higher
taxes in countries such as Britain and are forced to adapt to an
environment in which younger and more tech-savvy gamblers are
increasingly betting online or via smartphone.
William Hill is looking increasingly isolated after European
rivals Paddy Power and Betfair joined forces, while Ladbrokes
Plc agreed to unite with unlisted Gala Coral.
Since the beginning of 2016, William Hill has lost more than
$1 billion in market value and two top executives including its
Chief Executive James Henderson.
Gareth Davis, who also chairs Wolseley Plc and DS
Smith Plc, has seen William Hill walk out of talks on
two potential deals in the last 3 months including a three-way
merger with bingo hall operator Rank Group Plc and 888
Holdings Plc in mid-August
William Hill shares were down about 1 percent at 292.6 pence
at 1126 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. Up to Friday's close,
the company had lost a little more than a quarter of its market
value this year.
