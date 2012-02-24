* Year operating profit 275.7 mln stg vs f'cst 274 mln stg
* To invest selectively outside of Britain
LONDON, Feb 24 Britain's biggest bookmaker
William Hill said it would look to expand
internationally to take advantage of countries legalising
gambling as it reported full-year earnings which were marginally
ahead of previous guidance.
The company, which has over 2,370 betting shops and takes
over 1 million bets a day, said operating profit for the year to
Dec. 27 totalled 275.7 million pounds ($432.9 million), compared
with 276.8 million ponds the year before. The previous year's
performance was boosted by the soccer World Cup.
William Hill said in January it expected to report an
operating profit for 2011 of around 274 million pounds.
"This is a very positive performance, particularly in a year
without a significant international football tournament and with
a 9 million increase in VAT payments as a result of the rate
change," Chief Executive Ralph Topping said in a statement,
referring to a 2.5 percent rise in sales tax last year.
Topping said the company will seek to invest selectively to
expand outside of Britain over the coming years.
"We believe there are more opportunities to grow in our core
market in the UK and also for the business to expand
internatinoally beyond our traditional roots as more governments
open up their regulated gambling markets," he said.