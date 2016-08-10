Aug 10 Casino and bingo hall operator Rank Group Plc and online gambling company 888 Holdings Plc said they would welcome an opportunity to talk with the board of William Hill Plc over their goal of a merger, after their joint takeover offer was rejected.

William Hill on Tuesday rejected a 3.16 billion pound ($4.11 billion) bid by smaller rivals Rank Group and 888 Holdings, saying a 16 percent premium "substantially undervalued" the British bookmaker.

The proposed three-way deal envisaged online group 888 buying Rank for shares and then William Hill for 199 pence in cash and 0.725 shares, valuing it at 364 pence a share. (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)