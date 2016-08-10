Aug 10 Casino and bingo hall operator Rank Group
Plc and online gambling company 888 Holdings Plc
said they would welcome an opportunity to talk with the board of
William Hill Plc over their goal of a merger, after
their joint takeover offer was rejected.
William Hill on Tuesday rejected a 3.16 billion pound
($4.11 billion) bid by smaller rivals Rank Group and 888
Holdings, saying a 16 percent premium "substantially
undervalued" the British bookmaker.
The proposed three-way deal envisaged online group 888
buying Rank for shares and then William Hill for 199 pence in
cash and 0.725 shares, valuing it at 364 pence a share.
(Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan
Fenton)