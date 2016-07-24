LONDON, July 24 Online gambling group 888
Holdings and casino operator Rank Group said on
Sunday they were joining forces to make a bid for William Hill
, Britain's biggest bookmaker.
A consortium of the two groups said it saw significant
industrial logic in the combination, "through consolidation of
their complementary online and land-based operations."
"No formal approach has yet been made to the Board of
William Hill and there can be no certainty that any such
approach will be made," the companies said in a statement in
response to a press report on Sunday.
"Accordingly, there can be no certainty that any transaction
will ultimately take place, nor as to the terms on which any
such transaction might be constituted."
The Sunday Times earlier reported that Rank Holdings was in
talks with 888 Holdings about creating a 2 billion pounds ($2.6
billion) gambling group, potentially with the aim of launching a
bid for William Hill.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)