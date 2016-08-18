Aug 18 Casino and bingo hall operator Rank Group
Plc and online gambling company 888 Holdings Plc
have withdrawn their proposal to combine with rival
British bookmaker William Hill Plc.
Rank Group and 888 said on Thursday they had not been able
to meaningfully engage with William Hill's board and did not
intend making an offer.
William Hill spurned the consortium's initial 3.16
billion-pound ($4.1 billion) cash-and-shares proposal, saying it
"substantially undervalued" the business. It rejected a revised
takeover proposal on Monday, saying it continued to see no merit
in engaging with the consortium.
(Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; editing by Susan
Thomas)