(Adds details, shares)
By Pranav Kiran
Aug 10 Casino and bingo hall operator Rank Group
Plc and online gambling company 888 Holdings Plc
called on Wednesday for talks with the board of William Hill Plc
after their proposed joint bid was rejected by the
British bookmaker.
William Hill spurned their 3.16 billion pound ($4.11
billion) offer on Tuesday, saying the 16 percent premium
"substantially undervalued" the business.
Rank and 888 said in a statement laying out their case for
the merger that the enlarged group would be "the UK's largest
multi-channel gambling operator by revenue and profit", with 92
percent of its business from regulated markets.
William Hill is set to lose its leading market position to a
merger of Ladbrokes and Coral and has failed to keep
pace with rivals in fast-growing online gambling.
Gambling faces higher taxes and tighter regulation, and a
series of mergers has intensified competition as firms market
themselves to younger sports fans betting via mobile apps.
Under the proposed terms, William Hill's shareholders would
hold 44.7 percent of the combined group, 888's 25.7 percent and
Rank's 29.6 percent.
The bidders said Rank's chief executive Henry Birch would
become CEO of the new group and Itai Frieberger, current 888
boss, CEO of Digital and the deal would result in 100 million
pounds in savings a year from lower third party fees, reduced IT
spending and consolidation of central costs.
If the proposed three-way deal goes ahead, 888 and Rank said
they would first merge, with Rank shareholders getting 1.086 new
888 shares for each share held.
SHAREHOLDERS ON BOARD
The duo said execution risk was "substantially" mitigated by
support for the proposal from 888's Principal Shareholder
Trusts, who hold in aggregate 50.7 percent of the group and
Rank's largest shareholder, Malaysia's Guoco Group,
which holds in aggregate 56.1 percent of Rank.
Guoco is the Hong Kong based investment company of Malaysian
billionaire Quek Leng Chan who controls Hong Leong Financial
Group Bhd.
Rank and 888 have offered to buy William Hill for 199 pence
in cash and 0.725 new 888 shares, valuing it at 364 pence a
share based on the closing price of 888 on Aug. 5.
"The combination of 888 and Rank and the acquisition of
William Hill will be inter-conditional," they said.
Rank and 888 said that they expected high cash generation by
the combined group to result in rapid deleveraging and a net
debt to EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation) ratio of between 2.5 and 3 times in 2018.
They also anticipate a dividend payout ratio of 40 percent.
Rank shares closed down 1.6 percent at 207.7 pence on
Tuesday, while 888 was 1 percent lower at 217 pence and William
Hill's stock fell 1.4 percent to 324.5 pence.
(Editing by Susan Fenton and Alexander Smith)