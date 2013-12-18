LONDON Dec 18 Leading British bookmaker William
Hill plans to maintain its online betting base in
Gibraltar despite a tax clampdown that will cost it tens of
millions of pounds.
The company is one of many bookmakers which have set up
internet operations in Gibraltar, allowing them to sign up
British gamblers while benefiting from a benign local tax
regime.
However, Britain is planning to impose a 15 percent duty on
bookmakers' online winnings from British customers with effect
from December 2014, a move that is expected to yield around 300
million pounds ($485 million) a year.
The decision by William Hill will be welcomed Gibraltar's
authorities, who have been concerned that bookmakers could move
their online operations out of the territory, depriving the
local economy of one of its mainstays.
William Hill Online has set up a new office in an area of
east London known as "Tech City" where a number of online
start-up companies have made their home.
However, company executives said on Wednesday this should
not be seen as a sign of retreat from Gibraltar.
"We have over 400 people in Gibraltar, we run our global
operations from there," said Andy Lee, managing director of
William Hill Online.
"Our staff are very happy there and there are reasons why we
will remain there in order to be competitive in this market," he
told reporters.
Lee, who is based in Gibraltar, said the aim of the new Tech
City office was to tap into a pool of talented engineers and
designers available in London but added that the team would be
limited to around 40 people.
William Hill's main corporate headquarters is in north
London.
WORLD CUP CLASH
The 2014 soccer World Cup to be played in Brazil will be a
priority for bookmakers next year and is likely to see a big
battle for market share before the tax changes come in.
Online gambling company Bwin.Party said earlier on
Wednesday that it expected increased betting during the
tournament in June and July.
William Hill said its developers were working on online and
mobile products tailored to suit the busiest World Cup days when
there can be as many as three or four games.
"It's going to be a perfect World Cup for us because the
earliest kicks off are about five o'clock (in the UK evening)
and then you go to around midnight," said Jamie Hart, William
Hill's head of innovation.
William Hill is
The company is a sponsor of the England team, who have
qualified for the World Cup. That partnership will allow them
access to players for video clips during the tournament which
they see as an advantage over betting rivals.