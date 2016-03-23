March 23 British bookmaker William Hill Plc said it expected full-year operating profit to be lower than last year and that it was in advanced discussions to invest in gaming software company Openbet.

William Hill expects 2016 operating profit to be in the range of 260-280 million pounds, compared with 291.4 million pounds ($413 million) last year, it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7055 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)