Jan 9 British bookmaker William Hill Plc
on Monday reported a fall in full-year operating profit to 260
million pounds ($316.73 million), at the lower end of its
guidance range, after unfavourable football and horse racing
results in December.
The company, which in November said it expected operating
profit to be at the higher end of its 260-280 million pounds
guidance range, said gross win margins were below expectations.
It posted an operating profit of 291.4 million pounds for
2015.
"The recent run of sporting results have not changed our
confidence in a better performance in 2017," William Hill said
in the statement.
($1 = 0.8209 pounds)
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)