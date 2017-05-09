(Adds details, share price)
May 9 British bookmaker William Hill Plc
, which in March named a new chief executive and finance
head, on Tuesday reported a 16 percent rise in online net
revenue for the 17 weeks to April 25 after product improvements
helped it to attract more customers.
Group total net revenue was up 9 percent, with the strongest
increase coming from Australia.
Steady growth in online comes as a welcome respite for the
company which has been struggling to keep pace with rivals in
that part of the business. Its board lost patience with chief
executive James Henderson last July after two years in the
job.
It confirmed interim boss Philip Bowcock as its chief
executive in March and subsequently said Ruth Prior would join
the company this year from Worldpay as chief financial
officer.
Online gambling via smartphones and tablets has helped to
drive growth for betting companies but it is a crowded field
with traditional bookmakers operating high street shops jostling
for market share with younger web-only companies.
"Overall, we are in line with market expectations for 2017,"
said the bookmaker which operates around 2,370 betting shops.
It was on course to deliver 40 million pounds ($52
million)of savings by the end of the year.
The trading statement comes in contrast to an update from
Ladbrokes Coral which reported a 2 percent drop in UK
retail net revenue from Jan.1-April 23, hit by punter-friendly
sports results and pressure on consumer spending.
Shares in William Hill were up 1 percent at 303.3 p at 0740
GMT, after rising as much as 2.8 percent.
($1 = 0.7726 pounds)
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason
Neely/Keith Weir)