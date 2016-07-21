BRIEF-Great Wall Motor to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 25
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24
LONDON, July 21 William hill chairman says a new ceo was needed to accelerate growth in online and internatiONAL, does not dispute CEO was fired William hill chairman says online business had not performed in line with expectations William hill chairman says appointment of new permanent ceo could take up to 12 months (Reporting by Paul Sandle)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.05 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25