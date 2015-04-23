BRIEF-Migros Ticaret Q1 net result turns to profit of 907.0 million lira
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 907.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 27.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
April 23 William Hill Plc
* Says group net revenue up 1%. Operating profit 1 down £16m
* Says sports betting revenues impacted by largest ever loss-making week in january
* Says group operating profit was impacted by a £20m increase in gambling duties following introduction of poct in december 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 280,184 LIRA ($78,141.45) VERSUS 1.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO