Oct 23 Britain's biggest bookmaker William Hill Plc said it expected full-year operating profit to be near the lower end of analysts' expectations after a weak third quarter.

Net revenue fell 9 percent in the 13 weeks to Sept. 29 and operating profit slumped 39 percent, the company said on Friday.

William Hill faced strong comparatives from the year-ago quarter, which benefited from the end of the key soccer World Cup season and strong sports margins.

Analysts expected the company to report full-year operating profit in the range of 290.9 million pounds to 312.1 million pounds, according to company-compiled estimates. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)