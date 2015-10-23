* British bookmaker says Q3 revenue down 9 pct
* Sees full-year profit below analysts consensus range
* Has fallen behind in sector consolidation
* Shares down more than 6 pct
(Recasts, adds CEO comment, detail, updates shares)
By Aastha Agnihotri
Oct 23 A profit warning that sent shares in
William Hill tumbling on Friday increased pressure on
the British bookmaker to crack the whip on efforts to remain a
frontrunner in a consolidating gambling sector.
Tighter regulation and increasing gambling duties are
squeezing William Hill and its rivals, but Britain's No.1 player
at the start of the year has slipped down the pecking order
after merger deals by Ladbrokes and Betfair
.
The tougher environment and advances in mobile technology
are changing the face of the industry, with physical bookmakers'
shops closing as companies focus on boosting online sales.
"Strategy for me is very clear," William Hill Chief
Executive James Henderson said on an investor call after the
company announced that it expects full-year operating profit to
be near the lower end of analysts' expectations of 290.9 million
pounds ($448.02 million) to 312.1 million pounds.
"If there are opportunities that represent themselves from
an M&A point of view, whether it be a bolt-on, technology or a
big opportunity, then we'll look at it."
The profit warning came after the company said that
third-quarter performance had been hurt by 23 million pounds in
additional gambling tax and a weaker than expected return on
customers' bets.
Shares in the company fell 7 percent at one point to a
16-month low of 321.3 pence.
Net revenue was down 9 percent in the 13 weeks to Sept. 29
and operating profit slumped by 39 percent, William Hill said,
noting that the corresponding period last year had benefited
from strong betting on the month-long soccer World Cup
tournament.
"Performance was weaker than our expectations across the
board, impacted by weaker gross win margin than we had
anticipated," Cenkos analyst Simon French wrote in a note.
Rival Ladbrokes reported a 57 percent slump in earnings
before interest and tax on Thursday, but investors focused on
the company's strategy of developing its multi-channel offering,
sending its shares up 6 percent.
By 0949 GMT William Hill shares were down 6.2 percent at 324
pence.
($1 = 0.6493 pounds)
(Editing by David Goodman)